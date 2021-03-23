Manitoba Providing Over $500K to 211 Phone Line











1 Share

WINNIPEG — The province is funding the United Way Winnipeg’s 24-hour phone line for an additional year to help connect people with community and social services.

The $510,000 investment to 211 Manitoba will allow continued 24/7 access to provide Manitobans with personalized resources both over the phone and online. The funding will also enable the United Way to enhance the system with chat and text-based supports.

“We know 211 is a valuable resource for Manitoba families, especially so during the pandemic,” said Connie Walker, president and CEO, United Way Winnipeg.

“More than 6,500 Manitobans from across the province have been able to access the right help at the right time since the launch of 211 phone service in October.”

The 211 website was launched in 2017, and the service was expanded to include a phone line in October 2020 to provide enhanced service during the COVID-19 crisis.