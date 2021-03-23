Access Credit Union Returns $8.2M to Members













WINKLER, Man. — Access Credit Union has returned $8.2 million in cash to its members.

At a virtual annual general meeting on Monday evening, the credit union’s board of directors announced the largest cash back reward to date.

“We promised members that we were placing a strong emphasis on retaining our patronage program for all Access Credit Union members as a merged entity,” said Ingrid Loewen, board chair, in a release.

“Our board fully understands the value of the Member Rewards program and are proud of the amount of earnings we are able to return to the members, while keeping the credit union well- positioned for the future.”

Access Credit Union and Crosstown Civic Credit Union merged into one entity on January 1, 2021.

“Access is proud to be sharing our profits with our members in what has been a challenging year for many individuals and businesses,” said Larry Davey, president and CEO. “Despite the challenges, both legacy credit unions financial position remained strong and our member-owners are seeing the benefit through the Member Rewards program.”

A new enhanced patronage program, with the objective of paying bonuses in cash to members, is currently in development. Further details will be shared in the coming months.

Disclosure: Access Credit Union is an advertising partner of ChrisD.ca.