CAA Hits the Street to Find Manitoba’s Worst Roads

WINNIPEG — It took a year off owing to the pandemic, but CAA Manitoba’s Worst Roads campaign is back this spring to find the province’s most shoddy roads.

The ninth annual campaign asks Manitobans to nominate their choice for the road that could use some TLC, helping CAA Manitoba to lobby municipalities for infrastructure improvements along certain roadways.

“Nobody enjoys a bumpy commute or getting stuck in traffic. Whether you are a driver, a cyclist or a pedestrian—these road conditions affect everyone,” said Heather Mack, government and community relations manager for CAA Manitoba, in a release.

“Now is your chance to take action and help decision-makers understand what challenges you are facing on Manitoba roads.”

Some of the most critical conditions identified by motorists continue to be crumbling pavement and potholes, followed by traffic congestion. CAA says other frequent issues include poor road signage and limited or non-existent cycling or walking infrastructure.

“As people are encouraged to stay home and telework during the pandemic, we should take advantage of lighter traffic patterns as an opportunity for road repair,” adds Mack.

CAA Manitoba credits its campaign with helping to highlight the need for the new Empress Overpass and the reconstruction of Victoria Avenue in Brandon, after both streets were nominated to the top of the list in past years.

Nominations for CAA’s Worst Roads are open at caaworstroads.com until April 18, 2021. The top 10 worst roads will be presented to local and provincial officials to help inform future funding and planning decisions.

Those who vote in the campaign will be entered for a chance to win a grand prize.