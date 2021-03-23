Two Charged After Seizure of Drugs, Weapons Near Powerview











Two people have been charged following a drug and weapons bust south of Powerview, Manitoba.

RCMP pulled over a vehicle on March 18 on Highway 304, where officers seized approximately 20 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, Canadian currency and weapons.

The driver, Norbert Courchene, 44, was arrested and charged with drug and weapons offences.

The passenger, Bradley Courchene, 41, was wanted on five outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Both men remain in custody.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.