Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Infielders Navarro, Conners













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielders Raul Navarro and Dakota Conners for the 2021 season.

Navarro, a Dominican Republic native, last played in 2019 for the Pacific Association’s San Rafael Pacifics where he was voted the league’s MVP.

He won the assocation’s batting title with a .372 average, while adding six home runs and 41 RBI in 62 games played.

“Raul is very experienced and has reached the Triple-A level,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He’s a guy that I’m hoping can impact our team offensively and defensively.”

Conners also last played in the Pacific Association in 2019, appearing in 54 games as a true rookie for the Napa Silverados. The Alameda, California native finished 11th in the Pacific Association with a .302 batting average, adding 37 runs, 13 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 24 RBI, and 30 walks.

“Dakota is a hungry, young ballplayer who can possibly play many positions for us,” said Forney. “I like his youthful eagerness to compete at a high level.”

The Fish also announced the Cincinnati Reds have purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Sam Hellinger, who signed with the Goldeyes on March 11. Hellinger previously pitched in the Texas Rangers’ organization, combining for a 3.57 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35.1 innings across three levels in 2019.

The Goldeyes now have 23 players under contract for the 2021 season.