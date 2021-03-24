81 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 33,591.

Health officials say there are 1,261 active cases, 31,401 people have recovered, and 58 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 929.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 37 cases in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 35 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,458 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 568,790.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.