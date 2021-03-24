Red River College Targets Growing Industries with New Programs











16 Shares

WINNIPEG — Red River College is rolling out new programs to attract and retain top talent in Manitoba.

New course offerings in digital film and media production, data science and machine learning, as well as communication management are some of the new courses planned this fall as part of RRC’s Exchange District Campus expansion and the opening of the Innovation Centre.

“Red River College’s programs are uniquely designed in collaboration with employers to ensure our learners are prepared to be adaptive, creative and become leaders in their industries – at a time when these critical skills are more important than ever,” said Fred Meier, RRC president and CEO, in a release.

“The launch of new programs is about anticipating the needs of our workforce and designing programs that align with the labour market needs so that we can continue to grow and retain talent right here in Manitoba.”

The new programs launching this fall also include:

Interaction Design and Development

Video and Motion Graphics

Game Development – Programming

Game Development – Design

Full Stack Web Development (offered through Continuing Education)

RRC says each new program will allow students to gain the tools and experience needed to fill emerging sectors of Manitoba’s economy.

“RRC is developing the right kind of programs, innovative spaces and training that companies want and need. This is very important when we’re trying to sell Winnipeg to the world and attract new business and talent to our city,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO, Economic Development Winnipeg.

“It also provides an incentive for local companies to expand, because they know they will have access to highly-skilled workers when they need them.”

The Innovation Centre will also house some of the College’s signature programs in areas like the School of Indigenous Education, Applied Commerce and Management Education, and Creative Arts, and will be the new home to RRC’s Applied Computer Education (ACE) Project Space and Language Training Centre.

Further information on the new programs can be found at RRC.ca.