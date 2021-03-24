Winnipeg Police Discover Grow-Op During Domestic Call











Winnipeg police came across a marijuana grow-op last week after responding to a domestic incident in the Lakeside Meadows neighbourhood.

Police spoke to a female and male at the home on March 18 and determined the incident wasn’t criminal in nature. The couple, who weren’t residents of the home, wasn’t charged.

While still on scene, officers noticed a large marijuana grow-op. A search warrant was obtained and additional police resources were brought in to investigate.

Approximately 80 plants in various stages of growth were located inside the home. Health Canada confirmed no current or past licenses had been issued for either the homeowner or the property itself.

Police seized approximately $98,000 worth of plants and $3,000 worth of package marijuana, along with various equipment.

A 35-year-old homeowner faces three charges under the Cannabis Act. He was released on a promise to appear in court.