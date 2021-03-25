Callia Flowers Closes on $1.1M in Seed Funding











15 Shares

Winnipeg ecommerce startup and flower delivery disrupter Callia Flowers has closed a $1.1 million seed round investment.

Founded in 2016, Callia Flowers has bloomed from nine cities in Western Canada to a national brand over the past year. The latest round of funding will allow the company to further grow in its key markets.

“We’ve seen ecommerce explode in various markets across North America over the last decade, but the floral market is a bit trickier. Callia understands the market and knows that greater scale and affordable prices cannot be traded for inconsistency or a lack of quality,” said Sean O’Connor, managing director, Conexus Venture Capital Inc., who led the funding with participation from Lex Capital Corp. and Broad Street Bulls.

Callia Flowers now delivers its product in six provinces and 55 cities across Canada.

While the future looks rosy for the company, the immediate focus will be on a record-setting Mother’s Day.

“We’re really excited about what the next 12 months holds for Callia,” said founder Catherine Metrycki. “We’ve seen substantial growth over the last two years, and we’re not slowing down anytime soon. This year we plan to triple in size and this funding will help us do that.”