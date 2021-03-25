Goldeyes Sign Pitcher, Catcher for Upcoming Season













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Cory Thompson and catcher Zack Costello for the 2021 season.

Thompson last pitched in 2019 at two levels in the Cincinnati Reds’ organization. The Chicago native was a combined 7-1 with a 3.34 ERA in 45 relief appearances for the High-A Florida State League’s Daytona Tortugas and the Double-A Southern League’s Chattanooga Lookouts.

Costello appeared in 18 games last season as a rookie for the Skylands Cardinals of the All-American Baseball Challenge, a pop-up independent league comprised of Frontier League clubs. The Leesburg, Virginia native scored four runs with two doubles, five RBI, and five walks.

In a separate move, the Goldeyes have traded outfielder Willy Garcia to the Frontier League’s Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for a player to be named later.

The Goldeyes now have 25 players under contract for the upcoming season.