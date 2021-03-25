111 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 33,696.

One additional death was reported:

• A man in his 70s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge personal care home

Health officials say there are 1,109 active cases, 31,658 people have recovered, and 61 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 929.

Thursday’s cases include:

•0 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 53 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 46 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,747 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 571,588.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.