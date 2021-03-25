Mounties Lay Charges in Death of Infant in Flin Flon













Manitoba RCMP have laid second-degree murder charges against a man following the death of a 10-month-old girl in Flin Flon.

Police and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive child on August 11, 2020, who was pronounced deceased.

In January of this year, RCMP received information that indicated the child’s injuries weren’t accidental and the matter was deemed a homicide.

Robert Alexander Bear, 25, of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan, was arrested on March 23 at his home. Arrangements are being made to return him to Manitoba for a court appearance.

RCMP continue to investigate.