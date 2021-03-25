New $6M Fund to Support Manitoba’s Arts and Culture Sector











4 Shares

WINNIPEG — A new $6 million fund will support Manitoba’s arts and culture sector impacted by COVID-19.

The Arts and Culture Sustainability Funds will be administered by the Manitoba Arts Council and Manitoba Film and Music.

“This funding is very welcome news for the arts and cultural sector,” said Randy Joynt, executive director, Manitoba Arts Council.

“The importance of arts and culture has never been more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic yet the arts and cultural sector has been devastated by the profound disruption in its core work – bringing people together. We thank the government for this critical support towards the sector’s recovery.”

Organizations eligible to receive funding include museums, galleries, festivals, cultural facilities, community arts, publishing, artists and musical groups. Eligibility won’t be impacted if an organization has already qualified for previous provincial or federal supports, the province says.

The two groups distributing the funds will provide additional eligibility criteria, program and application details shortly.