Province Asks Manitoba Teachers for Ideas Through New Fund













WINNIPEG — The province has launched a Teachers’ Idea Fund to source thoughts from teachers and staff on how to improve education for Manitoba students.

The fund will see an initial $5 million investment as part of a five-year, $25 million commitment.

“Our government is inviting teachers, staff and school leaders in the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system to bring forward ideas based on their classroom expertise to inform improvements to K-12 education. Successful applicants will receive funding to make their ideas a reality,” said Education Minister Cliff Cullen, in a statement.

The Pallister government recently announced an overhaul of the province’s education system. The idea fund will provide an opportunity for educators and school leaders to be involved in finding solutions to respond to the impacts of COVID-19, student transitions, mental health and well-being, and other leading models of teaching and learning, according to the province.

An advisory panel of stakeholders will review ideas and announce successful applicants in June 2021.