RCMP Investigating Double Homicide in RM of Tache













Manitoba RCMP are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found deceased in the RM of Tache early Thursday.

Officers from the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment responded at around 1:15 a.m. to a home on River Road, where they found the two victims deceased on scene.

Shortly after, officers received a report of a suspicious man and began a patrol in the community. The suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, but officers are going door-to-door to gather information and check on the wellbeing of residents.

RCMP continue to investigate.