116 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 33,810.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,169 active cases, 31,709 people have recovered, and 58 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 932.

Friday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 55 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 51 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Public health officials have announced 46 new confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant of concern have been detected, 44 from the Winnipeg health region and two from the Southern Health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,959 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 573,567.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

