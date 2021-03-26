Manitoba Commits $50M for Water and Waste-Water Projects













WINNIPEG — The province is spending nearly $50 million on water and waste-water projects throughout Manitoba.

The funding is coming from the $500-million Manitoba Restart Program, which was created to boost the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 projects have been approved for multiple regions of the province including five projects to upgrade water and waste-water systems in the Asessippi, Grand Beach, Paint Lake and Whiteshell provincial parks.

Work includes upgrades to water treatment plants, sewage treatment lagoons and lift stations, as well as water distribution and collection systems.

A complete list of the projects being funded can be found below.

Water Services Board Projects by ChrisDca on Scribd