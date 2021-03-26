Charges Laid in Double Homicide in RM of Tache











Manitoba RCMP have laid second-degree murder charges against a suspect in the double homicide of two seniors in the RM of Tache.

Police were called to a home on River Road at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday for a disturbance, which turned out to be a break and enter.

Officers located a 77-year-old man and 73-year-old woman deceased inside.

While at the scene, police received a report of a suspicious man in the area and located a suspect on foot walking along Highway 59. A stolen vehicle believed to be linked to the man was found on kilometre away at the intersection of Highway 59 and Provincial Trunk Highway 210.

Karlton Dean Reimer, 27, of Steinbach, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Police are still investigating, but say there is no known connection between the accused and the victims.