Teed Up: City’s Public Golf Courses Opening April 1

WINNIPEG — Local golfers will soon be able to exit the winter rough for greener pastures with the opening of the city’s public golf courses next week.

Tee times are now available to be booked at Crescent Drive Golf Course, Harbour View Golf Course and Recreation Complex, Kildonan Park Golf Course and Windsor Park Golf Course.

Courses will open Thursday, April 1 and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Clubhouse capacity will be limited to 10 people and outdoor patio guidelines will follow applicable public health orders.

Kildonan Park Golf Course is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Golfers can take advantage of special pricing at the course with a green fee of $19.21 from July 28, 2021 until August 2, 2021.

Bookings can currently be made at Winnipeg.ca/golf, except at Harbour View Golf Course, which can be booked here. Phone reservations open on March 29.