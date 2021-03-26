Winnipeg Woman Wins $100K After Jets’ Copp Scores Four Goals











Thanks to Andrew Copp‘s four goals against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets centre has helped a local woman net $100,000.

Marcella Chartrand is the latest winner in Save-On-Foods’ Million Dollar Score and Win promotion.

Chartrand won the cash with Copp’s fourth goal — shortly after he made his first NHL hat trick and led the Jets to a dominant 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Had Copp scored just one more goal that night, Chartrand would have won $1 million.

“We couldn’t be happier to award Save-On-Foods customer Marcella Chartrand the first $100,000 prize of the season in the Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Score and Win promotion,” said company president Darrell Jones, in a release.

Customers who scan their More Rewards card at any Save-On-Foods store are automatically entered for the promotion.