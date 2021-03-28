55 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 33,922.

One additional death was also announced:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,179 active cases, 31,809 people have recovered, and 59 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 934.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 13 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 cases in the Southern Health region

• 27 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,923 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 577,571.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.