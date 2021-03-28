Man Facing Theft Charges After Rash of Vehicle Break-Ins













Winnipeg police have charged a man following a rash of break and enters and fraudulent purchases over the past three months.

Police say between January 1 and March 25, 2021, a man broke into vehicles and stole wallets and purses of unsuspecting people at dog parks, daycares and cemeteries.

Police say the suspect would wait until the individuals parked their vehicle and would then steal contents inside.

On three occasions, the suspect is said to have entered homes and stolen additional items while the occupants were outside.

Using credit and debit cards, several fraudulent purchases were made at retailers.

Gregory Francis Courchene, 49, of Winnipeg, was arrested on March 25. He faces 56 counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of break and enter, and 80 counts of unauthorized use of credit card data.

He remains in custody.

Police advise the public to keep valuable contents with them or hidden when leaving their vehicle. They also recommended people lock their doors when outside working in their yards.