Bonivital Pool Reopens Following $2.9M in Upgrades













WINNIPEG — The Bonivital Pool has reopened following significant facility upgrades.

The city says the pool, located at 1215 Archibald Street, was closed on January 1, 2020 to complete mechanical and structural repairs.

“As the city begins reopening pools, it’s great to see the Bonivital Pool upgrades ready just in time,” said Mayor Brian Bowman, in a statement. “The much-needed upgrades will help ensure residents have access to aquatic fun and wellness today and well into the future.”

The $2.9 million project included concrete repairs and retiling of the pool deck and tank, as well as upgrades to the pool filtration system and the Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) system which regulates the humidity in the building.

Due to current COVID-19 public health restrictions, Bonivital Pool will operate at 25 percent capacity for aquatic sports groups, lane swimming, aquatic fitness classes, and limited public swimming.