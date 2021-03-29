Police Lay Charges in Break and Enter on City’s Outskirts











12 Shares

Winnipeg police arrested three people early Sunday after a report of suspects going through a shed on the edge of the city.

Police responded to the 500 block of Glenway Avenue near East St. Paul just after 2 a.m.

One of the suspects appeared to be armed with a rifle, reports said.

As officers began to search the area, a passing motorist informed police the suspects had entered a nearby backyard.

The K9 unit was called in and the suspects were located in three separate locations. Officers also recovered stolen property and two weapons, which turned out to be air rifles.

Brendan James Jackson, 22, of Winnipeg, and a 14-year-old Winnipeg boy both face break and enter charges, along with possession of a weapon, use of an imitation firearm and failure to comply with a probation order offences.

Jackson remains in custody, while the teen was released on a promise to appear.

The third suspect was released without charges.