Manitoba Funds $12M for Affordable Housing in 10 Municipalities

WINNIPEG — Ten Manitoba municipalities will share in a $12 million grant to create affordable housing for vulnerable families in the province.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced the grant on Monday, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has affected lower-income families particularly hard.

“This funding will enable and empower our municipal partners to help those who face barriers to housing in their communities, by supporting the creation of affordable housing and home ownership opportunities that will protect more families for years to come,” said Squires.

The municipalities receiving the funding are Brandon, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Morden, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Steinbach, The Pas, Thompson and Winkler. Each of the municipalities will determine how to best address its objectives for housing affordability and development.

The provincial funding offsets the federal government’s recently announced Rapid Housing Initiative, which targets funding to Winnipeg and Indigenous on-reserve communities only.