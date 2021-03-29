Manitoba Businesses Share in $272K to Innovate, Grow













WINNIPEG — The province is investing $272,500 in four small Manitoba businesses that are creating new, innovative products and services.

The funding from the Innovation Growth Program is being awarded to D.B.I Technologies, Power HV Inc., Vexxit Inc. and VidDay.com.

Economic Development and Jobs Minister Ralph Eichler says the companies are forecasting the addition of 177 new full-time jobs and $13.6 million of export sales within five years.

“The IGP will give VidDay the support to implement several product changes based on user feedback, enhance software and scale sales globally, while hiring more local talent to join our growing company with a mission to make a billion people smile,” said Denis Devigne, president and co-founder of VidDay.com.

Devigne’s website launched in 2015 as an online service that collects and edits video messages and photos into video montages to give as gifts.

The government program launched in June 2019 and provides up to $100,000 in 50-50 cost-shared, non-repayable financial assistance to Manitoba-based small and medium-size enterprises to assist in developing and commercializing new and innovative products and processes. To date, $1.7 million has been paid out to 23 businesses.