Winnipeg Man Facing Child Pornography Charges













Winnipeg police have arrested a city man after he allegedly shared child pornography online.

Police began their investigation in October 2020 after child sexual images related to a Winnipeg IP address were shared. Police say between May and June 2020, images and videos were uploaded using the Kik messenger app and Instagram. The National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa was alerted and notified Winnipeg police.

Investigators traced the material to an IP address associated with a single-family residence in east Winnipeg. A search warrant was executed, and analysis of electronic devices led to charges being laid against a suspect.

Adam Lewis Berk Charbonneau, 26, has been charged with 22 criminal offences relating to possessing, distributing, and making child pornography, as well as luring by means of telecommunications.