Access Credit Union is Where You Need Them to Be













The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Access Credit Union.

In a world where interaction and service have changed dramatically—and accessibility has never been more important — Access Credit Union celebrates their merger with Crosstown Civic Credit Union with an entirely new brand experience that promises to be “Where you need us to be.”

The world we live in is always changing, from how we access services to the ways we interact with one another. Yet, when we embrace change we do amazing things: we reach into our imagination to innovate; we discover new ways to connect and become closer across any distance; and we empower ourselves to take control of our finances, and therefore, our lives. And despite all of this change and growth, one thing is constant: Access Credit Union’s commitment to their members.

“’Where you need us to be’ is a nod to the expanded geographical range of the new credit union, as well as the new digital frontiers for banking and communicating,” says Ingrid Loewen, Board Chair for Access CU.

To fulfill its promise, Access Credit Union embraces innovation to deliver a diverse array of options and solutions so members can access their finances and services anytime, anywhere. This “member-centric” approach is what the new Access Credit Union stands for: a credit union that knows your story, where you feel connected and taken care of by the people who help you live your life. Online, offline, at any life milestone, Access Credit Union will help you get where you want, how you want, every step of the way. Their new brand is unique—just like each member they represent.

Access Credit Union is proud to announce the official ribbon cutting of their 26 branch network. You can now see the Access Credit Union brand all across the province, from southern Manitoba to the heart of Winnipeg. In the coming months, Access will also be unveiling a new digital experience with a unified website and new online banking experience.

To help celebrate the coming together of this new, member-focused, digitally-supported credit union, Access is giving back $8.2 million in cash to their valued members.

It feels good to be rewarded, especially when the reward is $8.2 million. That’s what members of Access Credit Union learned at their virtual Annual General Meeting held on March 22nd, where the Board of Directors announced the $8.2 million cash return to credit union members.

“We promised members that we were placing a strong emphasis on retaining our patronage program for all Access Credit Union members as a merged entity,” shared Ingrid Loewen, Board Chair. “Our Board fully understands the value of the Member Rewards program, and we are proud of the amount of earnings we are able to return to the members, while keeping the credit union well-positioned for the future.”

Throughout the merger process, both credit union parties agreed that Access Credit Union would focus on maximizing the ability to pay patronage to members as part of the cooperative values and belief that members should share in their profits. A new enhanced patronage program with the objective of paying bonuses in cash to members is in development with more details scheduled to be released in the coming months.