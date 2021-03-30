77 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday











7 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,052.

Health officials say there are 1,197 active cases, 31,921 people have recovered, and 64 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 934.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 27 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 43 cases in the Winnipeg health region

11 new screened or sequenced cases of variants of concerns have been detected, one from the Interlake–Eastern health region, three from the Southern Health region and seven from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,163 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 580,442.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.