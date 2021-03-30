Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Officials Forecast Minimal Flooding Risk After Warm, Dry Winter

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021 5:00 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Ron Schuler

Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert)

WINNIPEG — Officials in Manitoba are forecasting a low risk of spring flooding while watching for signs of drought.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says the flood outlook suggests a warm and dry winter has eased annual spring flood fears.

Winter precipitation levels have been below normal in the central and southern basins and normal in the north.

Schuler says droughts are difficult to forecast and he’s hopeful average rainfall in the coming weeks will prevent dry conditions.

Currently, he says, the government has no drought concerns.

CP - The Canadian Press


