71 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,122.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 80s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Grace Hospital unit 3 South

Health officials say there are 1,181 active cases, 32,006 people have recovered, and 63 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 935.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 24 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 38 cases in the Winnipeg health region

17 new screened or sequenced cases of variants of concerns have been detected – four from the Southern Health region and 13 from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,251 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 582,697.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.