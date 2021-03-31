‘Belligerent’ Business Owner Fined, Arrested After Refusing to Wear a Mask











A Manitoba business owner has been arrested and hit with several fines after refusing to wear a mask.

RCMP say the 51-year-old man entered a business on Main Street in Inglis, Manitoba on March 24 without a mask. When he was reminded to put one on, he became angry and belligerent and began to bang his fists on the counter and against the plastic partition, where the employee was standing. He left the store, but returned a few minutes later and continued to act out.

Officers located the man a short time later at his own business, Inglis Country Service on Main Street, where he yelled, swore and was belligerent towards officers.

He was arrested and is facing charges of mischief, causing a disturbance, two counts of failing to wear a mask ($298) and failing to wear a mask in his own business ($5,000).

He was released from custody to appear in court on June 23, 2021.

Russell RCMP continue to investigate.