Easter Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for Good Friday (April 2) and Easter Monday (April 5) in Winnipeg.

Civic Offices

Closed on Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5, 2021

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed on Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4 (Open Easter Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Grant Park — Closed on Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4 (Open Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

St. Vital Centre — Closed on Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4 (Open Easter Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Polo Park — Open Friday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday, April 4 (Open Easter Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open Friday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday, April 4 (Open Easter Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4, 2021. For specific store hours throughout the weekend, visit liquormarts.ca/hours.

COVID-19 Test Sites & Vaccinations

All COVID-19 testing sites are open both Friday and Sunday, as well as vaccination sites.

Attractions

The Manitoba Museum is open Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed on Monday.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open daily all weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is open daily all weekend from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Rec Room is open Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open over the long weekend, while the Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, April 2, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule and on Monday, April 5, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Indoor Pools

On Friday, April 2, Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Margaret Grant will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, April 4, all city-owned and operated indoor pools regularly scheduled to be open will close at 4 p.m.

On Monday, April 5, Pan Am will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Libraries

All library branches will be closed on Friday, April 2 and Sunday, April 4.

On Monday, April 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the following library branches will be open for holds pick-up and returns: Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. Boniface, St. James-Assiniboia and West Kildonan.

Municipal Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses are open for the season beginning April 1.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 2, Sunday, April 4, and Monday, April 5. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.