Officer Assaulted Arresting Suspect in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

An RCMP officer in Portage la Prairie was assaulted while trying to arrest a suspect on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were made aware that a 37-year-old man was in breach of a court order by being in contact with another person.

When police attended a home on Duke Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. they observed the suspect in violation of court-imposed conditions.

While attempting to arrest him, police say the suspect fled on foot and continued to resist when officers caught up to him. During the process, an officer was assaulted before the man was placed into a police vehicle.

Once at the detachment, RCMP say the man continued his violent and aggressive behaviour towards the officers until he was placed in a cell.

Michael Bernardin, 37, from Portage la Prairie, faces three counts of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, breaking and entering and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.