181 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 1 Death

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 34,352. Today’s numbers include data not reported on Friday due to the holiday.

One additional death was also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,252 active cases, 32,162 people have recovered, and 66 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 12 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 938.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 70 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 87 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,465 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 588,151.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.