Is It Time For Winnipeggers To Change Their Winter Tires?













This week’s snowstorm was a stark reminder not to remove your winter tires too early, but the forecast suggests the right time for summer tires is fast approaching.

Kyle Forcier, general manager at River City Ford, has some tips for people to keep their vehicles running in top condition this spring.

“We’re all ready for warmer weather to arrive, but is your vehicle?” asked Forcier.

“After battling months of cold weather, snow, icy roads, or simply sitting idle in your garage while working from home for months, your vehicle is undoubtedly in need of some tender loving care,” he said.

To help get your vehicle ready for the season ahead, Forcier said to follow this spring checklist:

1. Remove your winter tires/rotate all-season radials

If you have winter tires, it’s best to remove them once daily temperatures are 7°C or higher. Your winter tires will wear down much faster in warmer temperatures. If you don’t have winter tires, it is also important to have your alignment checked, and your all-season tires rotated or inspected to see if they need to be switched out for new ones. Your owner’s manual will tell you how often you should rotate your tires.

2. Brake check

Winter weather is hard on your brakes. Spring is a good time to check your brakes including the lines, hoses, parking brake and brake fluid. If your brakes are making excessive noise, it may be time to replace them.

3. Spring cleaning includes air filters

Your vehicle has a number of filters that should be replaced regularly, especially during allergy season. Check your engine air filter and your cabin air filter (also known as the pollen filter). You generally should replace air filters every 24,000 km. On older units, you should check your fuel filter for damage or clogging as well. However, the fuel filter in newer units is inside the fuel tank, which means you won’t be able to check it without a technician.

4. Check motor oil – Cold weather start-ups are among the most severe conditions that engines undergo. Changing your oil and oil filter at the same intervals recommended by your owner’s manual is one of the best ways to keep your engine running smoothly. It can also decrease the risk of high fuel consumption or engine damage. Check your owner’s manual to see what kind of oil you should use.

— Contributed