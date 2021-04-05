135 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 34,487. Today’s numbers include data not reported on Sunday due to the holiday.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 1,280 active cases, 32,267 people have recovered, and 66 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 940.

Monday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 43 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 63 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,352 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 590,987.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.