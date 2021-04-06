62 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,549.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Grace Hospital unit 3 South

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,255 active cases, 32,352 people have recovered, and 66 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 942.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 23 cases in the Northern health region

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Southern Health region

• 33 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Five new screened or sequenced cases of the B.1.1.7 variants of concern have been detected, all from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,386 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 592,384.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.