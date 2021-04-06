Manitoba’s Governing Progressive Conservatives Raise Much More Money Than Opposition











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s governing Progressive Conservatives continue to raise much more money than the Opposition New Democrats.

Documents filed with Elections Manitoba show the Tories raised more than $1.6 million in donations and fundraising last year.

That’s roughly twice as much as the NDP’s total of $820,000.

After expenses, both parties were left with surpluses to help with the next election campaign.

It’s expected to take place October 2023.

The Liberals and the Green party have yet to file their statements.