Winnipeg Senior Charged with Attempted Abduction

WINNIPEG — Police have charged an 84-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl walking home from school.

Police say the victim was in the East Kildonan area Monday afternoon when an elderly man in a white van approached her. He demanded that she get into his vehicle, but the teen refused and ran home to notify her mother.

The teen’s parents located the man and his vehicle a short distance away and contacted police with his licence plate number and description.

Officers located the man at his residence and took him into custody.

Ralph Gauthier, 84, of Winnipeg, was charged with attempted abduction and criminal harassment.

He was released on a release order.