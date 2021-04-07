Eric Church to Bring ‘Gather Again Tour’ to Bell MTS Place











Country superstar Eric Church is embarking on a 55-city tour this fall with a stop in Winnipeg.

Church, named entertainer of the year by the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music, will play Bell MTS Place on October 2, 2021.

The Gather Again Tour will kick off in the U.S. this September and culminate at Madison Square Garden in New York in the spring of 2022.

Ticket details for the show haven’t yet been announced.

It’s not clear when concert venues will reopen to the public as current COVID-19 health restrictions prohibit such gatherings until further notice.