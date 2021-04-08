Winnipeg Zoo Needs Help Naming Super Cute Baby Gibbon











4 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo is turning to the public for help in naming a baby gibbon.

Believed to be a male, the gibbon was born on March 10 and is the second offspring for Maya (female) and Samson (male).

“With the arrival of spring and warmer weather, the gibbon family will start spending more time exploring outdoors,” said Grant Furniss, senior director, animal care and conservation, Assiniboine Park Zoo. “This is a great time to visit the Zoo and our gibbon family.”

The zoo has come up with a shortlist of four names for the public to vote on through an online poll. All of the names start with “M” in honour of the gibbon’s mother, Maya, and grandfather, Mel, who also lived at the zoo.

Mozart – named after the famed composer Merrick – a name meaning fame, power or ruler Mele – a Hawaiian song or chant Manas – a name meaning intelligence or mind

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday, April 11. Results will be announced on the zoo’s social media channels the next day.