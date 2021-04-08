Manitoba Premier Receives COVID-19 Vaccine











WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, immunized the premier at the RBC Convention Centre super site.

“I am proud to do my part to help keep my family and my community safe from COVID-19,” Pallister said in a statement.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and they help save lives. I encourage all Manitobans to roll up their sleeves and get a vaccine as soon as you are eligible.”

Moments before receiving the shot, Pallister joked he should have pumped some iron before rolling up his sleeve. The reference was in relation to when Dr. Roussin received the vaccine himself on March 19, sending the Internet into a frenzy with gun show puns and other muscle-inspired memes.

“His biceps were looking impressive,” Pallister quipped as he raised his left sleeve. “This is my skinny arm.”