Off-Duty Police Officer Assaulted Downtown













An off-duty Winnipeg police officer was assaulted Wednesday while walking to work downtown.

Police say the officer was walking through Millenium Library Park just before noon when he saw an altercation between a woman and an aggressive man. The suspect then turned towards the officer and uttered a racial slur before attacking him.

Officers in the police headquarters building witnessed the attack through a window and ran to assist.

Police say during the arrest, the suspect made additional racial slurs and threatened to kill the officers.

Michael Ryan Wallbank, 37, has been charged with assault and two counts of uttering threats.

He remains in custody.