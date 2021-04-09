RCMP Make Largest-Ever Cocaine Seizure in Manitoba

- 3Shares
Manitoba RCMP have made the largest seizure of cocaine in the province’s history.
Dubbed Project Drone, officers disrupted a major international drug trafficking network responsible for importing drugs into Manitoba through Ontario.
Police seized 81 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $7.6 million on April 5, along with $1.5 million in cash.
“This cocaine seizure is believed to be the largest of its kind in Manitoba history,” said Superintendent Darcy Fleury, Federal Policing, Manitoba RCMP. “It will undoubtedly have a major impact on the organized crime and illicit drug landscape within Manitoba.”
Stephen Ferenc Stumpf, 41, of Peterborough, Ontario has been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.
