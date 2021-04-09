179 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 34,969.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 20s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

Health officials say there are 1,180 active cases, 32,840 people have recovered, and 56 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 949.

Friday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 84 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 77 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are 37 new screened or sequenced cases of the variants of concern in Manitoba. Of these, 33 are B.1.1.7 variants of concern with 28 from the Winnipeg health region, one from Interlake–Eastern health region, three from the Prairie Mountain Health region and one from the Southern Health region. Four new screened or sequenced uncategorized cases have been detected with one from the Interlake–Eastern health region and three from the Winnipeg health region.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,474 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 599,622.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.