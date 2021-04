Man Shot Taking Out His Garbage on Manitoba First Nation











10 Shares

Manitoba RCMP say a man was shot while taking out his garbage early Friday morning on the Lake Manitoba First Nation.

The 47-year-old victim was shot when a vehicle drove by him just after 5:30 a.m. He remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Lundar RCMP at (204) 762-5088 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.