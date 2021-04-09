Man Killed in Crash with Semi on Trans-Canada Highway













A two-vehicle collision in the RM of Portage la Prairie on Friday claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 1 at Angle Road at around noon.

According to police, an eastbound semi-trailer truck collided with a southbound grain truck that was attempting to cross Highway 1.

The 77-year-old Haywood, Manitoba man in the grain truck was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased. The 21-year-old West St. Paul man driving the semi was treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.