Woman Charged Following Highway Crash Near Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged a woman who crashed a stolen vehicle into a semi-trailer truck on Highway 1 east of Portage la Prairie on Thursday.

Police say the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. when the woman was spotted by witnesses speeding and passing vehicles on a double solid line. The driver was leaving Portage la Prairie city limits to head eastbound when she failed to yield to traffic and collided with the semi. The crash sent the vehicle spinning into the ditch where the driver fled on foot.

She was later arrested after officers found her walking east on the highway.

According to police, the same woman was involved in another crash earlier in the day where she failed to stop and fled the scene.

Rebecca Contois, 23, faces numerous charges, including being impaired by drugs while driving.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.