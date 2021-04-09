Winnipeg Transit Rolling Out Buses with Securements for Wheelchairs, Scooters













If you take Winnipeg Transit, you may start to notice new equipment meant to secure wheelchairs and scooters.

Two new “securement” systems will be available on the 32 buses Winnipeg Transit purchased for 2021 and will roll out this week.

“Each new bus has both types of the new securements,” said Greg Ewankiw, director of Winnipeg Transit. “The Quantum is rear-facing and located behind the operator’s compartment, and holds wheelchairs and scooters in place with pressurized automated arms. The Q-Pod is a forward-facing 3-point securement station on the other side of the aisle.

The buses equipped with the new securement systems will be designated with decals located outside the front door and in the priority seating area.

Passengers using Navigo can also look for the following symbol to find the designated buses on Winnipeg Transit’s online schedules.